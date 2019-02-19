Rosemarie “Debbie” Allen
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Janis Jeanne Woll
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Ann E. Schafer
Age 62, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUENRAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Merle Nordeen Jr.
Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUENRAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Jaclyn L. Hyde
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Elkton, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Martha Lani Kohlhoff
Age 101, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
John Henry White
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
