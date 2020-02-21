LaVaughn Estrada
Age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
David Story
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Maureen Lois Howell
Age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
