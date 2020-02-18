Betty Mayfield
Age 80, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Jerald Raymond Depew
Age 82, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Wesley Daniel Kellom, Sr.
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
