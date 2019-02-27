Carmen S. Bostic
Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Barbara J. Sicheneder
Age 63, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Mary A. Courtney
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
