Kay J. Bowman

Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Robert Everett

Age 68, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Agnes Kay Duncan

Age 87, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Helen Marie Bonnell

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Elnora Lee

Age 90, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Rick Dale Stuempes

Age 61, of Roseburg, Roseburg, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Lawrence Pearson

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Manuel “Manny” Balcita Jr.

Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Deana Smith

Age 58, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

