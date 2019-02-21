Kay J. Bowman
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Robert Everett
Age 68, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Agnes Kay Duncan
Age 87, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Helen Marie Bonnell
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Elnora Lee
Age 90, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Rick Dale Stuempes
Age 61, of Roseburg, Roseburg, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Lawrence Pearson
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Manuel “Manny” Balcita Jr.
Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Deana Smith
Age 58, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
