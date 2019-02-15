Sally L. Blixseth-West
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Harold Tanner
Age 82, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
George Ross Rhodes
Age 93, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Rosemarie “Bobbie” Allen
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Raja Fahed Batshon
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Rosanna M. Molthu
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Coquille, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
