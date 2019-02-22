Jean Manning
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Eugene Russell Roach
Age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Sharon B. Krause
Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jean Manning
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Deborah Kay Barker
Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.