Thomas Carl Sabins

Age 71, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Thomas R. Paulson

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Sheran A. Long

Age 77, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

