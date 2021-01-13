Tracy Eugene Poulter
Age 53, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Lynda Rae Fugate
Age 72, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Sherri Dawn Lierman
Age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Theodore Healey Uren
Age 86, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Marilyn Gene Pierce
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
