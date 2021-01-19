Janice H. Welty
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ronald Lucius Bestow
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Terry Joe Storm
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Edna Harwell
Age 99, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Terry Grove
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Arthur J. Spies
Age 94, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Marjorie M. Marshall
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Terry Hayes
Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Fredrick M. Moan
Age 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Arthur J. Spies
Age 94, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Joe Thomas Fowler
Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Nicholas Earl Coplin
Age 62, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.