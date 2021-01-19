Janice H. Welty

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ronald Lucius Bestow

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Terry Joe Storm

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Edna Harwell

Age 99, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Terry Grove

Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Arthur J. Spies

Age 94, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Marjorie M. Marshall

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Terry Hayes

Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Fredrick M. Moan

Age 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Joe Thomas Fowler

Age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Nicholas Earl Coplin

Age 62, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

