Jack Dean Mathis

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Jeri Lynne Rard

Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Chelley D. Spradling

Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455 

Leroy Terry

Age 83, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Lyle Edward Lee

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Kerwin Luther Doughton

Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

