Jack Dean Mathis
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jeri Lynne Rard
Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Chelley D. Spradling
Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Leroy Terry
Age 83, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Lyle Edward Lee
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Kerwin Luther Doughton
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
