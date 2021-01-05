Douglas ‘Doug’ J. Pierce
Age 57, of San Diego, California, formerly of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away December 21, 2020.
Martha Jane Stookey
Age 83, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLORS FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Judith Bruneio
Age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Stanley R. Bowlin
Age 54, of Lookingglass, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Leona Mae Wind
Age 87, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Virginia Paseman
Age 89, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Zachary Parr
Age 50, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
