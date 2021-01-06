Edwin Garland Stamey

Age 70, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679-6983

Nobuko Osako Johns

Age 94, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679-6983

Marcus James Goodwin

Age 69, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed Friday, January 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.