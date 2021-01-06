Edwin Garland Stamey
Age 70, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679-6983
Nobuko Osako Johns
Age 94, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679-6983
Marcus James Goodwin
Age 69, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed Friday, January 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541 679-6983
