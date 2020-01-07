Andrew Nash
Age 22, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away January 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Gwendolin Rose Johnson
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Eric Sparks
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Tracy Wise
Age 57, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Alma Edna Wise
Age 94, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Shirley Marie Spencer
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Jeffrey Polka
Age 66, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
