DEATH NOTICES FOR JANUARY 17, 2020 William Closson Decker

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Francis J. McCaughey

Age 71, of Curtin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Joyce G. Griffin

Age 82, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Bryan Bostic

Age 31, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Norman Oswald

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Gordon Les Kenyon

Age 74, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Constance A. “Connie” West

Age 70, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. HULL & HULL FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-476-4453

