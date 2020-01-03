Lois Asher
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME 541.672.4435
Kirk Kawamura
Age 51, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME 541.672.4435
Patricia Blackington
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES 541.315.2264
Doris Kane
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES 541.315.2264
