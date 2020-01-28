Charlene Harvey
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Nora Berrett
Age 63, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Toni Davis
Age 27, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Ronald Lee Weakley
Age 75, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Peggy Sue Myers
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
