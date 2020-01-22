Raymond Ray Cox
Age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Wilma Grace Harty
Age 104, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Stephen Bruce Galindo
Age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SPRINGFIELD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME.
Terri Pritchett
Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Frances Fiore
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.