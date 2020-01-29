Steven L. Brown

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Dennis J. Hayden

Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Nancy Louise Carey

Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Esther Lucille "Calkins" Dirks

Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Rodney Lynn Britt

Age 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Julie Lynn Warrington

Age 53, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

