Annette Larsen
Age 60, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Dorathy Jean Schmidt
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Aaron Yerzy
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
