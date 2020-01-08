Roy Lee Governor
Age 62, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Strikes The Heart (Joe Newton)
Age 64, of Republic, Washington, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Diane Townsend
Age 77, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Edwin Stanley Foster
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983.
