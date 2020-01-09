Genevieve Ione Croucher
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Francis L. Grantham
Age 88, of Myrtle Point, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
