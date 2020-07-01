Linda Hoque
Age 82, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Dovie J. West
Age 92, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455.
Dennis O’Neill
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455.
Ardith Joy Moore
Age 80, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148.
Georgia Rachel Hounshell
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
