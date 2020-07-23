Linda Darlene Beisig
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ralph Birdsell
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Nancy Ann Calvin Wallace
Age 89, of Elkton, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
