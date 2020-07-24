Jack Pollock
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 22,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Elmer William Gomes
Age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Linda Darlene Beisigl
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
David Chapman
Age 85, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Timothy M. Carey
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Joy Darlene Malone
Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
