Jack Pollock

Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 22,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Elmer William Gomes

Age 98, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Linda Darlene Beisigl

Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

David Chapman

Age 85, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Timothy M. Carey

Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Joy Darlene Malone

Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.