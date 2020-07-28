Steven David Meyer
Age 49, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Joy Dalene Malone
Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Barbara Gee
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
