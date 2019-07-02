Alice M. Thomas
Age 86, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Sharon R. Dailey
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Eric Anthony Strong
Age 36, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Elizabeth Ann Smith
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Jesse James King
Age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Johnny Lee Gausnell
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Thomas S. Ridenour
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Charles Robert Rose
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
