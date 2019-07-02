Alice M. Thomas

Age 86, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Sharon R. Dailey

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Eric Anthony Strong

Age 36, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Elizabeth Ann Smith

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Jesse James King

Age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Johnny Lee Gausnell

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Thomas S. Ridenour

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Charles Robert Rose

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

