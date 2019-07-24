Duke Hanson
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Lynn Faircloth
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Raymond G. Steinhoff
Age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Ronald “Ron” Smith
Age 55, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Robert H. Boyle
Age 80, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jacalene Ann (Movius) Browns
Age 80, Scio, Oregon, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. AASUM-DUFOUR FUNERAL HOME.
