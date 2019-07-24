Duke Hanson

Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Lynn Faircloth

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Raymond G. Steinhoff

Age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ronald “Ron” Smith

Age 55, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Robert H. Boyle

Age 80, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Jacalene Ann (Movius) Browns

Age 80, Scio, Oregon, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. AASUM-DUFOUR FUNERAL HOME.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.