Harold N. Crossman
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Marjorie A. Blake
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Kathy Sue Dent
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Dallas Botts
Age 87, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Charles Joseph Ricks
Age 50, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Aileen Claudete Ferraro
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
