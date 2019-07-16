Elisabeth R. Jackson
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Janice Marie Gonzales
Age 75, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Rhonda Marilyn Blevins
Age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Robert Morley Vaillancourt, Sr.
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Gilbert Dale Winden
Age 87, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
