Delmond David Davis
Age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
Earl E. Wallman
Age 86, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Raymond O. Sims
Age 97, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Lynda Marie Pacheco
Age 67, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Doris Mae Cook
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Delmond Davis
Age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Donna Jean Denney
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.