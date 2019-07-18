Cathleen Patricia Manfredini
Age 74, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Anna Priscilla Poland
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Randall Ray Taplin
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
