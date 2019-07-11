Stewart T. Link
Age 75, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
John Joseph Matto, Jr.
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Arnold V. Woodard
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Kenneth Earl Baldridge
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 7,2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
