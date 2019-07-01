Archie Walker
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Lois J. Rigutto
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
“BUD” Lyman Leroy Hart
Age 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.