Ethel Marie Hoskins
Age 91, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Robert Witney
Age 90, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Howard W. Delbruegge
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Charles Aaron Burnett
Age 27, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
Laura Jean Cluver
Age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending. ANDREASON'S CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICE. 541-485-6659
