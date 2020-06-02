Gordon Terry Stout

Age 57, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Richard Lund, Jr.

Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-67-4455

Arnold Dykstra

Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-67-4455

Gerald Mabry

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 22,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Hazel L. Bredskar

Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-67-4455

