Gordon Terry Stout
Age 57, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Richard Lund, Jr.
Age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-67-4455
Arnold Dykstra
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-67-4455
Gerald Mabry
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 22,2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Hazel L. Bredskar
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-67-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.