Charles Leroy Boan
Age 76, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SMITH LUND MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL.
John Robert Wilkins
Age 79, of Yoncalla , Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Garry Krause
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
L. ‘Lucky’ Boehm
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Fred Reynolds
Age 77, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Katherine Louise Barrett
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
