Charles Leroy Boan

Age 76, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SMITH LUND MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL.

John Robert Wilkins

Age 79, of Yoncalla , Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Garry Krause

Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

L. ‘Lucky’ Boehm

Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Fred Reynolds

Age 77, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Katherine Louise Barrett

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

