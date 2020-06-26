Patricia Marie Bischof
Age 83, residence of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455.
Barbara Wintz
Age 58, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
LaVon “Quince” Irvin Montgomery
Age 73, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
