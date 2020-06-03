Charles William Van Sickle

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Robert Peile

Age 79, of Tiller, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. CONGER-MORRIS CENTRAL POINT CHAPEL. 541-664-3361

Kenneth D. Madlock

Age 65, of Reedsport, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. DUNES MEMORIAL CHAPEL.

Robert ‘Bob’ Keith Speedy

Age 77, of Oakland, Oregon passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

John Charles Arney

Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

