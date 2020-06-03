Charles William Van Sickle
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Robert Peile
Age 79, of Tiller, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending. CONGER-MORRIS CENTRAL POINT CHAPEL. 541-664-3361
Kenneth D. Madlock
Age 65, of Reedsport, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. DUNES MEMORIAL CHAPEL.
Robert ‘Bob’ Keith Speedy
Age 77, of Oakland, Oregon passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
John Charles Arney
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
