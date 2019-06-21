DEATH NOTICES FOR JUNE 22, 2019

David Kent Harrington Jr.

Age 46, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Barbara Lanette Hughes

Age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Dorothy Jean Lawwill

Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

George M. Crandall

Age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Jeremy Lee Wease

Age 40, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tursday, June 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Richard W. Epperly Sr.

Age 82, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Janice Knox

Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Kelsyville, California, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Francisco Romero Garcia

Age 67, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Arrangement are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

