DEATH NOTICES FOR JUNE 22, 2019
David Kent Harrington Jr.
Age 46, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Barbara Lanette Hughes
Age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Dorothy Jean Lawwill
Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
George M. Crandall
Age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Jeremy Lee Wease
Age 40, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tursday, June 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Richard W. Epperly Sr.
Age 82, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Janice Knox
Age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, formerly of Kelsyville, California, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Francisco Romero Garcia
Age 67, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Arrangement are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
