Robert Duffield Peebles

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Star L. Pearson

Age 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

William R. Baldwin

Age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Phyllis Jean Brekken

Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Beverly Van Westen

Age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

