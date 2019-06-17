Robert Duffield Peebles
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Star L. Pearson
Age 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
William R. Baldwin
Age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Phyllis Jean Brekken
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Beverly Van Westen
Age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.