Portia Marlene Leatherwood
Age 65, of Oakland, Oregon passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Loretta L. (Lockhart) Brown
Age 84, of Earlsboro, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Sidney B. Rowe
Age 73, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
