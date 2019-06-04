Mary Romona Barnes

Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.

Cheryl Lynn Cook

Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.

Robert E. Murray

Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on May 29, 2019. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.