Lloyd Dewight Buehner
Age 73 of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.
Sean Joseph Behan
Age 44, formally of Marine County California, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.
Patricia “Patti” Winders
Age 76 of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435.
Walter Alfred Schak
Age 88, of Sutherlin passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281.
