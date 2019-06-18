Beverly Marie Merchep
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Michael Gordon Wick
Age 71, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Craig Donald Montgomery
Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Michelle Phyllis Heidrick
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Lance Murray Toland
Age 65, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
John Michael Mc Coy
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
