Beverly Marie Merchep

Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Michael Gordon Wick

Age 71, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Craig Donald Montgomery

Age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Michelle Phyllis Heidrick

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Lance Murray Toland

Age 65, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

John Michael Mc Coy

Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.