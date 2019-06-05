Roy Chambers
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Meldon Gasner
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon , passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Mary F. Moonier
Age 95, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Cheryl Stewart
Age 71, Idleyed Park, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Bess L. Briggs
Age 85, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 3, 3029. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.