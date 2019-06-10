Steven Russell Meline, Jr.

Age 27, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Dorothy Anne Wicker

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Jack Lavelle Gautney

Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Dorothy Cato

Age 85, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Omar M. Susewind

Age 83 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Emerson Smith

Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2019

Jacqeline Jarka

Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2019

Daniel Ratrick Mahoney

Age 62, Winchester, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

