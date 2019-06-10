Steven Russell Meline, Jr.
Age 27, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Dorothy Anne Wicker
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Jack Lavelle Gautney
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Dorothy Cato
Age 85, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Omar M. Susewind
Age 83 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Emerson Smith
Age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2019
Jacqeline Jarka
Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2019
Daniel Ratrick Mahoney
Age 62, Winchester, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
