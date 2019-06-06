Terry Frye
Age 78, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264
Roy Chambers
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Dora O. Matta
Age 100, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Betty Ramona English
Age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
