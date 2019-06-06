Terry Frye

Age 78, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. FUNERAL ALTERNATIVES. 541-315-2264

Roy Chambers

Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Dora O. Matta

Age 100, Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Betty Ramona English

Age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.