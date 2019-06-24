Rossie M. Kent
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jeremy Lee Wease
Age 40, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
James C. ‘Red’ Atteberry
Age 87, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Dirk E. ‘Brink’ Brinkman
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
