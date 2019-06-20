Delphine Ardis Swinford
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
William C. Shier
Age 48, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Conrad Robert Bonvini
Age 87, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
